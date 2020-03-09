Regina man, 21, charged in Regina's 5th homicide of 2020
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 9:33AM CST Last Updated Monday, March 9, 2020 10:21AM CST
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
REGINA -- A 21-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in Regina’s fifth homicide of 2020.
Michael Douglas Morisette is charged in connection with the death of David Anderson, 36.
Anderson was found injured by police on March 5 in the 1400 block of Sixth Ave. He was transported to hospital where he later died.
Morisette was arrested on March 7, and appeared in court on Monday morning.