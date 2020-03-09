REGINA -- A 21-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in Regina’s fifth homicide of 2020.

Michael Douglas Morisette is charged in connection with the death of David Anderson, 36.

Anderson was found injured by police on March 5 in the 1400 block of Sixth Ave. He was transported to hospital where he later died.

Morisette was arrested on March 7, and appeared in court on Monday morning.