Regina man allegedly beaten and robbed by 6 people: Police asking public for information

An early morning robbery in central Regina has led police to ask for public assistance in solving the crime.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) reported finding a man lying in the intersection of Elphinstone Street and 10th Avenue at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 16.

The victim told police he was approached by six suspects in a red Honda Civic. The suspects then allegedly assaulted the man, stole his belongings and left him in the street, RPS said in a news release.

The suspects were described as wearing red bandanas, with no other descriptive details being available.

The vicitim was transported to hospital by EMS, RPS said.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.