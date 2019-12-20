REGINA -- A Regina man is speaking out after being accused of stealing items from the Canadian Tire in Regina’s south end.

“He said I was trying to commit fraud. I honestly felt singled out, I felt picked on,” Matthew Bird said.

On Sunday, at around 1:30pm, Bird went to the south Regina Canadian Tire to exchange some headlights and brake lights. His family member accidentally bought the wrong lights.

Bird walked in with both items in his hand and the receipt and proceeded to the headlight aisle to find the correct lights. He grabbed the right set of brake lights but could not get a new pair of headlights because they were behind a security cage.

Bird said he then went to the customer service desk with the lights he wanted to exchange and the correct brake lights.

That is when a plain clothes security officer approached Bird.

“He said I was trying to commit fraud and the receipt is phony, ‘You could have made that up. We have you on video. You can leave and leave all your stuff and we won’t call the cops. I seen you pull a big bunch of stuff off the shelf.’ I said, ‘No I didn’t. Check the cameras, I should be on camera.’”

Bird said the staff asked him to come to the back of the store with security and Bird declined.

“I honestly felt like it was racial profiling. I was alone and didn’t feel comfortable in going to the back with four other men who are bigger than me,” said Bird.

Staff took away the items and his receipt and Bird was asked to leave or the police would be called.

“I was asking, ‘Why is this happening? Why is this happening to me?’” added Bird.

Bird says he is speaking out about this because he is used to being followed or watched by people in stores in Regina, and he believes the reason is his race.

He doesn’t want this same ordeal to happen to another customer.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for Canadian Tire Corporation explains that the third-party loss prevention officer (LPO) at the Canadian Tire store at Southland Mall incorrectly assessed the actions of the customer. He did not realize that the customer was attempting to return an item that was previously purchased. By the time the store’s General Manager and the LPO reviewed the security footage and realized the error, the customer had already left the store.

Bird came back the following day and recorded the visit with his phone.

The staff apologized to him but he said their reasoning for accusing him of stealing wasn’t a good explanation. He also got his lights and receipt back.

Bird still questions why he was targeted and wants Canadian Tire to develop training for all employees that will focus on how to serve customer of all backgrounds.

“Treat customers fairly and with respect. If you think they might have taken something, ask them. You don’t need to crowd them, bully and intimidate them, especially when they have the receipt. It’s uncalled for.”