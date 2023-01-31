Regina man arrested after police found pepper spray in stolen vehicle
A Regina man is facing charges after police found a can of pepper spray in a stolen vehicle.
Officers located a vehicle, which was reported as stolen, parked on the 1000 block of Broder Street on Monday, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police found a can of pepper spray in the vehicle and arrested the man, who was found to be in breach of conditions of a release order.
The 36-year-old Regina man is charged with possession of a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.
The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman detained in Syria says Ottawa is forcing her to make agonizing choice in order to get her kids to Canada
A woman held in a detention camp in Syria, along with her three Canadian children, says the federal government is forcing her to make an agonizing choice: relinquish custody of her kids so they can be repatriated to Canada, or keep them in the camp where the conditions are dire. Her children are eligible for repatriation but she is not a Canadian citizen.
Loblaw ends No Name price freeze, vows 'flat' pricing 'wherever possible'
Loblaw will not be extending its price freeze on No Name brand products, but vows to keep the yellow label product-pricing flat 'wherever possible.'
Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool
The maker of ChatGPT is trying to curb its reputation as a freewheeling cheating machine with a new tool that can help teachers detect if a student or artificial intelligence wrote that homework.
Still no answers on yearslong bread price-fixing scandal: law professor
More than five years since Canada’s Competition Bureau began an investigation into an alleged bread-price fixing scheme, no conclusions have been drawn nor charges laid. As the watchdog is now probing whether grocery stores are profiting from inflation, one expert says the effectiveness of its tools are in question.
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
U.S. launches second USMCA dispute panel as dairy battle with Canada goes to Round 2
The United States is filing another formal dispute over what it considers Canada's failure to live up to its trade obligations to American dairy farmers and producers.
Banff National Park cave creature exists 'no where else': Parks Canada
A cave in Banff National Park has been recognized as a globally significant location thanks to a tiny creature found inside.
Health Canada conducts safety review on breastfeeding drug amid psychiatric concerns
Health Canada is reviewing the safety of domperidone amid reports that some breastfeeding mothers in Canada and the U.S. have had serious psychiatric symptoms when they tried to stop taking the drug.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon landlord expects family of man killed in apartment to clean up his blood
Thirty-seven-year-old Adam Willet was found dead in his apartment on 7th Street East in December, and his family says they are now on the hook for cleaning the suite.
-
Harvard hockey coach under fire from FSIN after alleged racist comments
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is calling for the resignation of Harvard Crimson women's ice hockey coach Katey Stone.
-
Accused in Saskatoon's first homicide appears in court
Saskatoon’s first homicide victim of 2023 has been identified in court documents as 35-year-old Steffen Pohl.
Winnipeg
-
Arson causes $7M in damage at Manitoba business
RCMP in Headingley say a fire at a business in the RM of Rosser that caused millions in damage was a case of arson.
-
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
-
Manitoba First Nation to sign child welfare agreement with Ottawa, province
Peguis First Nation is set to become the first Indigenous group in Manitoba to take control of child welfare under federal legislation that came into effect three years ago.
Calgary
-
Crews seal gas leak in Airdrie's Bayside neighbourhood
Several homes were evacuated in the southwest neighbourhood of Bayside in Airdrie following a Tuesday morning gas leak.
-
Ottawa, Alberta expanding $10/day daycare plan to include 22,500 new private spaces
Alberta's UCP government celebrated a victory in "parental choice in child care" Tuesday while announcing that a nationwide effort to make daycare more affordable will also include thousands of new privately-operated spaces in the province.
-
'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness among headliners at Calgary comedy festival
The 2023 festival will be held at Prince's Island Park on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27.
Edmonton
-
Ottawa, Alberta expanding $10/day daycare plan to include 22,500 new private spaces
Alberta's UCP government celebrated a victory in "parental choice in child care" Tuesday while announcing that a nationwide effort to make daycare more affordable will also include thousands of new privately-operated spaces in the province.
-
4 of 7 stolen Land Rovers found by Edmonton police; 2 charged
Men from Calgary and the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in a rash of thefts of newer Land Rovers in Edmonton and police are looking for a third person.
-
3 local bands nominated for Juno awards
Three Edmonton-area bands were included in the Juno Awards nominations announced Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
-
Toronto man sentenced to more than 8 years after pleading guilty in 2 violent sexual assault cold cases
A 33-year-old Toronto man has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to two violent sexual assaults almost a decade ago.
-
Will Ferrell captured on video taunting Toronto Raptors bench while sitting courtside
The Toronto Raptors’ most recent win came with a surprise appearance from comedy legend Will Ferrell, who jokingly taunted the Raptors bench from his courtside seat just feet away.
Ottawa
-
Man killed, woman injured in south Ottawa stabbing
A 45-year-old man was killed and a woman was hospitalized in a stabbing at south end apartment overnight, police said.
-
Federal investigators probing workplace death in Johnstown, Ont.
Federal regulators are investigating a workplace death that happened last week at the Port of Johnstown, Ont.
-
Patients left in lurch after Orleans doctors plan to close practices
Patients of an east Ottawa clinic say they've been left in the lurch after learning they would need to find new family doctors because their doctors were closing their medical practices.
Vancouver
-
Illicit drug death toll surpasses 2,000 in B.C. for a 2nd consecutive year
British Columbia recorded 2,272 illicit drugs deaths last year, new data released by the BC Coroners Service shows.
-
Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith earns pair of Juno Awards nods
Lauren Spencer-Smith of Nanaimo, B.C., is among the nominees for this year's Juno Awards, including for the artist of the year category. The 19-year-old singer who rose to fame after a stint on American Idol is up against established names like Michael Bublé, Avril Lavigne and The Weeknd in the most coveted category.
-
Vancouver school to dump Lord Roberts name after unanimous vote
Members of the Vancouver School Board have voted unanimously to support the renaming of Lord Roberts Elementary in the city's West End neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
Quebec's efforts to hire nurses from abroad falling short
After failing to recruit hundreds of orderlies internationally, Francois Legault's government is now dangling the same solution to the nursing shortage. If the past is any indication of the future, the chances are slim that Quebec will see thousands of professional nurses coming to the rescue of the health-care system.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Polar vortex to bring coldest air in years to parts of Quebec
So far, the winter season across Southwestern Quebec has been marked by above-average snowfall and above-average temperatures, but that is about to change. Cold, arctic air has been gradually pushing into the province.
-
Quebec political parties divided over appointment of anti-Islamophobia advisor
Political parties in Quebec City are divided over the controversial appointment of Amira Elghawaby as Justin Trudeau's special advisor on combating Islamophobia.
Vancouver Island
-
Comox man who broke into former partner's home and assaulted her to serve full sentence: B.C. Court of Appeal
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has dismissed a man's appeal for a shorter sentence after he was convicted of breaking into a former partner's home and seriously assaulting her in early 2020.
-
Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith earns pair of Juno Awards nods
Lauren Spencer-Smith of Nanaimo, B.C., is among the nominees for this year's Juno Awards, including for the artist of the year category. The 19-year-old singer who rose to fame after a stint on American Idol is up against established names like Michael Bublé, Avril Lavigne and The Weeknd in the most coveted category.
-
Caught on cam: Mattress flies off car near Langford, B.C.
A Vancouver Island man was driving along Sooke Road just west of Langford, B.C., on Sunday when he recorded the moment a mattress flew off the top of a moving vehicle.
Atlantic
-
Wind chill explained and what to expect late week in the Maritimes
A blast of Arctic air will combine with northwest gusts to make it feel like -35 degrees or colder for parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday night into Saturday.
-
911 issues caused by change to 10-digit dialing in New Brunswick: Bell Aliant
911 emergency calling in all three Maritime provinces has been fixed following service issues Tuesday morning.
-
Mi'kmaw Nova Scotia MP says updated electoral map kicks him out of his own riding
A Mi'kmaw member of Parliament says proposed changes to the boundaries of federal ridings in Nova Scotia would remove him and two Indigenous communities from his riding.
Northern Ontario
-
Blind River man charged again in ongoing neighbour dispute
Charges are being laid for the third time in connection with an ongoing dispute between northern Ontario neighbours, police say.
-
Preston Pablo of Timmins receives three Juno Award nominations
Preston Pablo, 21, of Timmins is a singer, songwriter and musician who's been nominated for three Juno Awards.
-
Laurentian University ends high-profile property fight with Sudbury couple for $20K
Newly released court documents show that a property dispute at Laurentian University was settled for $20,000 – an amount less than LU had been offered in the past for the land.
Kitchener
-
Queen Victoria statue consultation wraps up first stage with City of Kitchener
The City of Kitchener says they have wrapped up the first phase of consultation regarding a controversial statue in a public park.
-
Kitchener crash causes heavy damage, road closure
A crash between a box truck and a convertible has caused heavy damage to one vehicle and a road closure in Kitchener.
-
Driver charged in crash that killed Galt Country Club GM
A driver has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a long-standing member of Cambridge's golf community.