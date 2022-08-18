Regina man arrested following incident with sawed-off-shotgun

A Regina man is facing several firearms related charges following an incident involving a sawed-off-shotgun on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Robinson Street around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a man being chased by another man holding a sawed-off shotgun, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police conducted an area search and found a man going into a house who matched the description of the suspect. Officers went into the house and arrested the suspect without incident.

Through a search of the suspect’s backpack, police found a 16-gauge sawed-off shotgun and shotgun shells.

A 29-year-old man was charged with pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm dangerous to public peace, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday morning.