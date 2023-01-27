Regina man arrested following investigation into armed robbery at restaurant

A Regina man is facing charges following investigation into an armed robbery at a restaurant in November.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Kramer Boulevard on Nov. 27 for a reported armed robbery in progress, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS). A man went into a restaurant with his face covered and demanded money after pulling out a gun, police said.

Investigation led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Regina man on Jan. 26, following a search of his home.

He was charged with robbery and use of an imitation firearm during commission of an indictable offence.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday.