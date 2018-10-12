A Regina entrepreneur is venturing into the tourism cannabis market. Nick Manko is the co-owner of Canada High Tours, which will offer tours across the country with a focus of marijuana.

"We're hoping to bring people to Canada to experience Canadian culture and to experience cannabis culture in a safe and legal environment," said Nick Manko, co-owner of Canada High Tours.

Manko said the tours will feature cooking with cannabis, to how to roll a joint, take people on marijuana dispensary tours and much more.

"We're hoping people will want to experiment or indulge in the cannabis culture then go out and do other activities just like they would with maybe having a few drinks or a beer or a glass of wine and go and do things," said Manko.

The tours aren’t scheduled to start until Oct. 17 in cities in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia. Manko said at the moment they don’t have any tours for Saskatchewan.

"We don’t have anything in Regina yet but we're thinking about it. The legislation seems to be fairly open to entrepreneurs here," said Manko.

The Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce said it doesn’t expect to see a large influx in the amount of people coming to Saskatchewan and Canada for marijuana. They said the price to travel to Canada from abroad is very high and the typical international travel to Canada is usually interested in hunting, fishing and agriculture.

"Amsterdam has been known as a global city of marijuana use and easy cannabis access,” said Steve McLellan, CEO, Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce. “Saskatchewan hasn’t been known as that and I don’t think it will be out jurisdictional draw if you will."

As for economic boosts from marijuana, the chamber said Saskatchewan will see the biggest boost in the first six to eight months after legalization.

"It will be in the tens of millions per month to begin with and then it will be in the hundreds over the next few years no question,” said McLellan. “The issue will be how big of a consumer demand that we see in Saskatchewan and we really won’t know that and a sustained demand and we won’t see that for a year."