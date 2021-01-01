REGINA -- The Regina Police Service (RPS) issued a ticket under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for disobeying Public Health Orders to a Regina man on New Years day.

Police responded to complaint of a large gathering on Friday at 12:15 a.m. at an apartment in the 6200 block of Little Pine Loop.

After they arrived, officers determined there were at least eight people in the apartment. The Public Health Order requires residents to limit gatherings to the residence of their homes.

RPS have issued eight tickets under the Public Health Orders brought into effect during the pandemic.