Regina man charged after allegedly using trading cards to lure children

A Regina man is facing charges related to luring a child after a search warrant was executed at his home last Friday, a news release from the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit said.

The accused is alleged to have posted numerous signs in the Regina area offering to trade hockey and Pokémon cards. Police said a victim in this case responded to one of the ads posted.

ICE seized several electronic devices from the suspect’s residence during the search, the release said.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging them to make a report to their local law enforcement offices.

Parents are reminded to discuss safety precautions with their children.

The suspect, 44, was charged with luring and breach of an undertaking.

He was held in custody and made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.