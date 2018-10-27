

CTV Regina





A Regina man has been charged after a business robbery on the 2300 block of Albert Street on Friday night.

Police responded to a report of a business robbery around 6:45 p.m. One man had entered the business with a gun and demanded money. He was given an unknown amount.

The suspect was located and arrested without incident.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Benjamin Guil, 33, of Regina has been charged with armed robbery using a firearm. He will make his first court appearance in Provincial Court on Oct. 29.