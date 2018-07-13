

CTV Regina





A 59-year-old Regina man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in 2017.

On September 17, 2017 police received a report of a then 13-year-old girl being drugged and sexually assaulted. The incident was alleged to have happened at a Regina residence the day before.

Police are not releasing many details about the incident, saying it could identify the youth victim, but they have said that the teen did not know the name of the suspect.

The suspect has since been identified, and police were able to gather evidence in the cast. On Thursday Sheldon Dennis Joseph Schuler, 59, was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and forcible confinement.

Schuler appeared in court on Friday morning.