A 24-year-old Regina is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after police found what they believe is fentanyl.

The investigation was carried out by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU). It began when police say they stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Fourth Avenue on Monday around 7:20 p.m. Police found a large amount of money in the car and a man was arrested.

Police also executed a search warrant at the man’s home in the Eastview neighbourhood. Police say they found a firearm, ammunition, money and drugs – including cocaine, marijuana and psilocybin (mushrooms). According to police, further investigation found a substance believed to be fentanyl.

The man is facing multiple charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and possession of scheduled substances for the purpose of trafficking. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Police say they want to remind the public about the dangers of fentanyl. Anyone who sees someone who they think is suffering from an overdose should call 911 immediately.