Regina man charged after punching police officer in the chin

A Regina man has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer after punching an officer in the chin and knocking another’s sunglasses off on Saturday.

According to a Regina police news release, officers were sent to the 1200 block of Wascana Street to investigate an assault before locating a suspect on 7th Avenue near King Street.

“Police approached the suspect, who began cursing and swung his fist at the officer, knocking off the officer’s sunglasses. The officer gained control of the suspect’s arms, getting him to the ground, where the suspect continued to fight,” the release said.

After officers removed the suspect's handcuffs inside a detention cell he punched an officer in the chin, while the door was being closed the release said.

The 42-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

The man was released on an undertaking and will appear in court Jan. 24, Regina police said.