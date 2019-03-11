

CTV Regina





A Regina man is facing a robbery charge after allegedly swiping a taxi driver’s wallet in North Central on Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of Athol Street for a report of a robbery. At the scene, police were told a man had stolen the driver's wallet.

The supect fled but was tracked by the canine unit and found a block away on Garnet St. where he was arrested and charged.

Dysan D’Shaun Miller, 27, is charged with robbery in the theft.

Miller appeared in Provincial Court on this charge Monday morning.