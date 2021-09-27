Advertisement
Regina man charged after threatening senior with knife
Published Monday, September 27, 2021 10:59AM CST
REGINA -- A man was charged after threatening a senior citizen with a knife on Sunday afternoon.
Regina police responded to a report involving a knife in the area of the 1300 block of Rae St. around 4 p.m.
The suspect was inside a residence and threatened a senior citizen with a knife before exiting.
Police arrived and canvassed the area before finding and arresting the suspect in the 1100 block of Retallack St.
A search by police of the suspect revealed a knife.
The 19-year-old Regina man was charged with assault and possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
He appeared in Provincial Court on Monday morning.