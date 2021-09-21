REGINA -- A 21-year-old Regina man is facing charges following the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle Friday.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), a 67-year-old woman was crossing 6th Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle that was headed north on Broad Street and turned east onto 6th Avenue.

Police said EMS took the woman to hospital, but she died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, said RPS.

The suspect was arrested by police on Monday. He is charged with failure to stop after a collision resulting in death and was scheduled to appear in court Monday evening.