Regina man charged following 7-hour standoff in Yorkton
There were tense moments for many within Yorkton Tuesday as an elongated standoff took place in the city’s northwest.
Crowds of residents from the community watched as police officers dealt with an individual who refused to leave a residence on the 0-100 block of Maple Avenue. According to an RCMP news release late Wednesday night, police initially responded around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a man in possession of a firearm.
Yorkton RCMP responded immediately, and initial investigations concluded that the suspect was alone in the residence.
The man refused to exit the structure, so additional RCMP resources — including the Saskatchewan RCMP Critical Incident Command Team — were dispatched to the scene.
A perimeter was set up around the home, with officers telling neighbouring residents to shelter in their basements.
The standoff lasted until just before 6 p.m. when the officers executed a search warrant on the home, and were able to locate and arrest the suspect.
As a result of the investigation, 36-year-old man from Regina has been charged with breaking and entering, resisting arrest and was unlawfully at large at the time of the incident.
He had an arrest warrant from Regina Police Service (RPS) and was recently featured in a Crime Stoppers social media post from June 28.
The suspect will be remanded to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.
Police thanked the public for their cooperation during the incident. A fire, which was seen coming from the roof of the residence, was not mentioned in RCMP’s Wednesday release.
