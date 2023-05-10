Regina man charged following alleged stabbing of 16-year-old girl: police

A 20-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing that left a 16-year-old girl with serious injuries, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.

RPS said they were sent to the 1100 block of Rae Street around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate a possible weapons offence.

When police arrived they attended to a 16-year-old girl who had a serious injury consistent with a stabbing wound, RPS said.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested on the 1400 block of Robinson Street and has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused made his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.