Regina man charged following SWAT investigation
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- The SWAT team was deployed to the 1600 block of 13 Ave. on Friday evening as part of a gang related investigation.
Several people were taken into custody after police executed a “high-risk search warrant,” as part of an ongoing Street Gang Unit investigation.
Following investigation, 33-year-old Rodney Starr-Goforth is facing 13 charges including two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of a weapon obtained by commission of an offence.
He will make his first appearance in court on December 23 at 9:30 a.m.