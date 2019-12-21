REGINA -- The SWAT team was deployed to the 1600 block of 13 Ave. on Friday evening as part of a gang related investigation.

Several people were taken into custody after police executed a “high-risk search warrant,” as part of an ongoing Street Gang Unit investigation.

Following investigation, 33-year-old Rodney Starr-Goforth is facing 13 charges including two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of a weapon obtained by commission of an offence.

He will make his first appearance in court on December 23 at 9:30 a.m.