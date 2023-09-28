Regina

    • Regina man charged in child exploitation case

    A Regina man is facing multiple charges following an investigation by the province’s child exploitation unit.

    The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) originally began its online investigation relating to child pornography in July, a news release outlined.

    On Sept. 27, ICE searched a home in Regina where electronic devices connected to the investigation were seized.

    Following the seizure, 53-year-old Jason Wiley of Regina was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of luring a child under the age of 14.

    Wiley was released on numerous conditions according to police. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 6.

    The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is made up of investigators from police services in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Saskatchewan RCMP.

