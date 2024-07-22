Regina man charged in connection to June robbery on Dewdney Avenue

REGINA
    Police have made an arrest in connection to an early June robbery in Regina’s downtown.

    On June 5, Regina police officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress on the 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue.

    According to a news release, police learned that a victim had been threatened and robbed by a man with a weapon.

    Officers at the scene were given a description of a man who had fled the scene. On Friday, July 19, police found a man matching that description.

    He was arrested without incident. A search of the suspect revealed the stolen items and the weapon used in the robbery.

    The 26-year-old faces one count of robbery and one count of assault with a weapon.

    He made his first appearance on his charges in provincial court on Monday.

     

