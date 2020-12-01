REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has charged a 31-year old man after an incident involving explosives near a downtown business over the weekend.

On Saturday around 3:44 p.m., police say officers were flagged down on 11 Avenue and Rose Street by three young males who found a suspicious package near a business.

Officers were given a bag containing four containers filled with fluid with what looked like a wick tied to each container.

The Regina Police Service Explosive Demolition Unit found the fluid in the containers to be combustible/explosive.

Police say security personnel at the downtown business helped with the investigation by isolating surveillance video that showed a person, the suspect, carrying a bag that matched the one abandoned near the business. The video showed the suspect dropping the bag when he spotted police cars in the area for an unrelated matter.

Police located the 31-year old suspect and arrested him without incident. He appeared in provincial court on Tuesday.