A Regina man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue around 3:00 a.m. after reports of a collision. According to police, officers found a cab at the scene with extensive damage. There were five people inside the cab and emergency crews had to help two of them get out of the vehicle. One man was taken to hospital and the other suffered minor injuries.

Police said the taxi was stopped at a red light on Lewvan when it was allegedly hit from behind by a northbound truck, pushing it into the intersection. The truck allegedly fled the scene, police said in a news release.

Officers were able to find the vehicle near Ninth Avenue North and the man driving was taken into custody.

Murray Douglas Marquardt, 30, is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of the accident and resisting arrest. He has been released and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on March 8.