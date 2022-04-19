Regina man charged with arson and assault after early morning house fire

A 43-year-old Regina man is facing numerous charges including arson and assault after a house fire Sunday morning, Regina police said in a release.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m. police and fire were called to a home on the 800 block of Rae Street.

Once on the scene police said they learned a woman who was the victim of an assault was also inside the home when the fire was started but had left prior to their arrival.

The suspect was located and arrested shortly after officers arrived on the scene.

He is facing a total of six charges, including Arson with Disregard for Human Life and Assault with a Weapon.

The accused made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.