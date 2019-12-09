REGINA -- A Regina man is facing 12 charges, including three counts of assaulting a peace officer, following an arrest on Saturday.

On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 7, police received word of a vehicle improperly parked behind a business in the 100 block of Albert St. There were two people in the vehicle.

Police discovered the driver of the vehicle, 28 year-old Justin Pelletier, was on conditions and they had the right to search the vehicle.

Police allege that when the driver was asked to exit the vehicle, he put the car in gear and tried to leave. Police tried to reach into the vehicle and take it out of gear when Pelletier allegedly assaulted the officers while trying to drive away.

Officers got Pelletier out of the vehicle, but the struggle continued.

Once the suspect was under control, police searched him and found methamphetamine and a can of bear spray in the vehicle.

Pelletier is charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, two counts of attempting to disarm a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, and breaching both probation and recognizance.

He appeared in court on Monday morning.