REGINA -- A Regina man, 42, has been charged following a series of assaults at a home on the 100 block of Scarth St. Saturday morning that sent two people to hospital.

Police say a weapons call came in around 7:40 a.m. and early information suggested a man had assaulted multiple people.

Upon arrival, police found multiple people had been assaulted inside, including three with injuries. One of the victims had to be taken to hospital with a serious but non-life threatening head injury, another was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries and the third was treated by paramedics on-scene.

Police also found the suspect inside, who was taken into custody.

Rodney James Geddes has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and assault.

Geddes made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday morning.