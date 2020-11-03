REGINA -- A Regina man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a series of police investigations.

The accused was initially arrested on Oct. 23, after a reported armed robbery east of Regina.

In a release, Regina Police said the suspect stole a white Ford Taurus and was heading into Regina. The vehicle was later located in the Al Ritchie neighbourhood.

During this time, the suspect allegedly fired a gun at a plainclothes police officer in an unmarked vehicle, while both were in motion. The officer was not physically injured.

A spike belt was then used to deflate the vehicle’s tires.

The vehicle came to a stop near Broad St. and Victoria Ave. After a struggle, the suspect was removed from the vehicle and arrested without further incident.

He was taken to hospital for minor injuries he sustained during the arrest. The suspect remained in hospital for a health matter that was unrelated to his encounter with police.

Police discovered a loaded firearm in the vehicle after a search. Further investigation led to the suspect’s arrest on Nov. 3, along with numerous charges.

The 27-year-old suspect is charged with several offences stemming from the Oct. 23 incident, including attempted murder with a prohibited weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and multiple other firearm and ammunition-related offences.

He has also been charged with two counts of auto theft, one count of robbery and using counterfeit money, in connection to four separate incidents between Oct. 12-15.

The suspect will make his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.