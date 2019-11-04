REGINA -- A Regina man is facing an attempted murder charge after he stabbed a Regina police officer.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon when RPS officers were called to a parkade in the 2100 block of Saskatchewan Dr. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

One suspect was seen returning to the vehicle in the parkade, and a second suspect saw police and left the scene.

An officer approached the first suspect who has climbed into the driver’s seat. The suspect resisted and its alleged that the suspect stabbed the officer multiple times. The officer retreated and was assisted by two other officers.

The suspect attempted to flee, and a CEW, commonly known as a Taser, was deployed. The suspect was taken into custody and first aid was administered to the injured officer. He was stabbed multiple times in the lower body and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured officer, Cpl. Justin Duck, has been with Regina police for 17 years. He is now recovering at home.

The officer who was stabbed has serious injuries but has since been released from hospital. He has been a member with @reginapolice for 17 years. #yqr pic.twitter.com/jtEN6GhpOV — Cally Stephanow (@CTVCally) November 4, 2019

Jordan Stirling, 29, of Regina is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon (knife) and theft of auto.

He will appear in Regina Provincial Court at 2 p.m. Monday.