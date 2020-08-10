REGINA -- A 24 year-old man has been charged with attempted murder of a girl following a police investigation last weekend.

Regina police said Monday the seven-year-old girl was hospitalized after the incident took place on Saturday.

On that day at 4:26 a.m., police were called to the area of Brotherton Avenue and Cavendish Street, according to a news release.

Police said a taxi driver reported he had come across a young girl whose head was bleeding. There appeared to be no adults accompanying the child.

Police said she was without shoes or a jacket.

The cab driver provided the girl shelter, police said. EMS assisted and drove the child to hospital, where it’s expected she will recover from her injuries.

Further to the investigation, police determined the child lived in the 0-99 block of Cavendish Street.

Officers drove to the residence and located the man, who was trying to leave the home.

Police then arrested and charged the man in connection to the incident.

Police said the man is not a stranger to the girl and is not one of her family members.

It is alleged he was in violation of court order that prohibited him from contacting residents at the address.

Greg Joshua Brittain faces the charge. He appeared in court on Monday.