Regina man charged with breaking and entering, stealing construction items

Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Orthopedic surgery delays lead to all-time high in backlog of patients, experts say

With 130,000 people in Canada waiting in a backlog for an orthopedic operation, hospitals throughout the country have been playing catch-up since the early days of the pandemic. The long wait times have led to poorer surgical outcomes, more patients seeking expensive pain management drugs, and pushed some patients to seek treatment outside of the country.

Orthopedic surgeons in Canada are facing a growing backlog (Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener