Regina man charged with child exploitation offence

A Regina man has been charged with a child exploitation offence following an online investigation.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began an online investigation on June 20 using several social media platforms, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service.

On June 21, Marx Iverson Ybanez, 21, was charged with agreement to commit sexual assault on a person under the age of 18.

His next court appearance will be June 28.