A Regina man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit. Andrew John Downing, 43, has been charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and breach of undertaking after an investigation that dates back several months.

On Jan. 11, the ICE unit began investigating after pinpointing someone in the Regina area who was sharing child pornography through torrent sharing sites.

On June 20, a search warrant was executed and police seized computers, hard drives and cell phones.

Downing was arrested during the raid. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

His next appearance is June 28.