Regina man charged with child pornography offences

A Regina man has been charged with child pornography offences following an investigation.

Members of the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Regina on Oct. 17 where possession of child pornography through an online program was allegedly taking place, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Officers seized electronic devices for further analysis. As a result of investigation, a 54-year-old Steven John Pearce, was charged on Dec. 13 with possession of child pornography.

He was released from custody on several conditions, his next court date is on Jan. 30. 2023.