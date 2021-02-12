Advertisement
Regina man charged with child pornography offences: ICE
Published Friday, February 12, 2021 11:54AM CST
A 22-year-old Regina man has been charged with possession of child pornography and luring a child, after an Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) investigation.
Dakota Suwala was arrested in Regina on Feb. 9, after ICE members executed a search warrant and seized several electronic devices.
The ICE Unit’s investigation started after it received a complaint from American authorities about a 13-year-old Georgia girl being lured through several online chat platforms.
Suwala was released from custody on numerous conditions. He will appear in Regina Provincial Court on June 28.