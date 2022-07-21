Regina man charged with drugging, sexually assaulting woman

A 50-year-old Regina man is facing charges of sexual assault, administering a noxious substance with intent and overcoming resistance by administering a drug.

The Regina Police Service says a 29 year-old woman reported the incident on June 16.

She said that on June 11, she went to the man's home. She reported to police that they had two drinks and she suspected that he tampered with her drinks.

An investigation led to the man's arrest with charges on June 30.

He made his first court appearance on July 14.