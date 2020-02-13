REGINA -- A 25-year-old man is facing three first-degree murder charges in three separate homicides, Regina police said on Thursday morning.

Dillon Ricky Whitehawk has been charged in the deaths of Keesha Bitternose on Jan. 5, 2020, Jordan Gaiton Denton on Nov. 9, 2019, and Keenan Scott Toto on Dec. 1, 2019.

Bitternose was found dead in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Jan. 5. Two other people have also been charged in her death.

Denton, 27, was found dead in the 800 block of Robinson Street around 3:25 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2019. On Nov. 11, police said the death was being considered a homicide.

Toto, 23, was found dead in the 1200 block of Queen Street on Dec. 1.

Police say Whitehawk was arrested on the three first-degree murder charges on Wednesday and appeared in court on Thursday morning.

He is also charged with weapons offenses in the deaths of Denton and Toto.

Regina police will address the cases at a media conference at 3 p.m. CST on Thursday.