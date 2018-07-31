

CTV Regina





A 31-year-old man has been charged with indecent exposure after police say he exposed his genitals to children at a park on Monday.

Police were called to a spray park on North Arnason Street around 1:35 p.m. for a report of an “indecent act.” According to police, the man exposed himself to about 50 children playing at the park. Police say the caller believed the man acted intentionally.

Police were able to find a potential suspect based on a description from witnesses in the area. He was arrested and charged.

Lindsay Calvin Goodpipe, 31, has been charged with indecent exposure to a person under 16 years old. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.