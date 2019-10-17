Regina man charged with possession of 44 bikes believed to be stolen
Regina Police seized 44 stolen bikes from Darcy Budden. (Regina Police Service)
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 2:45PM CST
A Regina man is facing charges after police found 44 stolen bikes in his possession.
Darcy Budden, 40, of Regina is facing several charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
On Oct. 16, RPS went to a home on Richardson Crescent to assist the Regina Sheriff’s Office. During an investigation it was confirmed the man in question was in possession of stolen items and guns.
A stolen motorcycle, a replica handgun and a 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun were recovered in addition to the bikes.
Budden will appear in court on Nov. 28.