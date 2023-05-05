Regina man charged with possession of child pornography

A 47-year-old Regina man has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

Members of the ICE unit began an investigation in November 2022 and on March 1 executed a search warrant at a Regina home, the release said.

As a result, 47-year-old Robin Sernich was charged on Thursday with possession of child pornography.

Sernich was released from custody on numerous conditions and will make his next court appearance in Regina on June 8, the release said.