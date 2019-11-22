REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Child Internet Exploitation Unit has charged a Regina man with three child pornography offences.

James Stuart Millie, 48, has been charged with possessing, accessing and transmitting child pornography, the RCMP said in a news release.

According to the RCMP, there were multiple complaints about Millie uploading child pornography onto a website last month. After an investigation, Millie was arrested in a Regina home on Wednesday. Police say they found child pornography at the home, and they seized computers, digital storage devices and a cell phone for further investigation.

Millie appeared in court on Thursday. The Crown opposed his release, and he is scheduled to appear again on Nov. 28.