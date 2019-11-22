Regina man charged with possession, transmission of child pornography
Scott Sovak has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and distribution of child pornography. (File Image)
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 8:53AM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Child Internet Exploitation Unit has charged a Regina man with three child pornography offences.
James Stuart Millie, 48, has been charged with possessing, accessing and transmitting child pornography, the RCMP said in a news release.
According to the RCMP, there were multiple complaints about Millie uploading child pornography onto a website last month. After an investigation, Millie was arrested in a Regina home on Wednesday. Police say they found child pornography at the home, and they seized computers, digital storage devices and a cell phone for further investigation.
Millie appeared in court on Thursday. The Crown opposed his release, and he is scheduled to appear again on Nov. 28.