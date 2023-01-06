Regina man charged with robbery after trying to break into woman's vechicle

A Regina man is facing charges following a robbery attempt on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery in the 5000 block of 4th Avenue around 12:30 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Early information found that a man approached a woman in the parking lot of a business and demanded her car keys. He then broke the vehicle window and tried to get inside.

When police arrived, they found the suspect nearby and took him into police custody.

A 37-year-old Regina man has been charged with robbery and mischief.

He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday morning.