Regina man charged with robbery after vehicle theft

A Regina man is facing a robbery charge following a vehicle theft on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Albert Street for a report of a vehicle robbery around 12:40 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A man and woman had parked their vehicle in front of a business and when they exited, the suspect got into the vehicle and attempted to drive away.

The man and woman attempted to stop the suspect and were injured as a result. The suspect hit another parked vehicle.

Officers found the stolen vehicle abandoned a short distance away. They found the man in a nearby residence and arrested him.

The accused, a 38-year-old man from Regina, was charged with robbery, failure to stop after an accident, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday morning.