Regina man charged with second-degree murder in weekend death

A Regina man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, following a death in the Glen Elm Trailer Court over the weekend.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua Christopher Shore, made his first appearance on the charge in provincial court on May 23, a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release said.

RPS identified the victim as 40-year-old T.J. Tanner, also known “Summer.”

Police were dispatched to a home in the Glen Elm Trailer Court for a report of an injured adult believed to be dead on May 20 at 12:59 p.m.

At 1:07 p.m., EMS pronounced the individual deceased.

A death investigation was launched following the incident.

The death was later considered a homicide through further investigation.

The incident marks Regina’s third homicide of 2023.