REGINA -- A Regina man is facing charges after striking a vehicle and bus shelter in an attempt to evade police on Monday afternoon, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said officers identified an unregistered vehicle of an unlicensed owner being driven on Broad Street around 1:15 p.m.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle drove away heading eastbound on Broadway Avenue.

After running a red light, the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle heading southbound on Winnipeg Street.

The suspect then struck a light and bus shelter and fled on foot.

Police said a 21-year-old suspect was apprehended a short distance away.

He is facing four charges, including two counts of flight from peace officer, resist arrest and failure to stop after accident.

No physical injuries were reported during this incident.