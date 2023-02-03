Regina man creates snow sculpture in front yard for 3rd year

Bron Nurkowski had built a giant snow sculpture in his front yard for the 3rd year in a row. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) Bron Nurkowski had built a giant snow sculpture in his front yard for the 3rd year in a row. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill

The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener