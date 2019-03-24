

CTV Regina





19-year-old Samson Bieri’s dog Waffles and his roommate Josh Wilkinson are recovering from injuries after an aggressive dog came into their yard and attacked them.

A neighbour’s dog jumped the fence in to their backyard at their home on Argyle Street. Bieri, Waffles and his roommate Josh Wilkinson were in the backyard at the time.

“He collides with Waffles and they start fighting," said Bieri. “There was blood everywhere and I was like, okay we have to do something. This is serious”

The men say that it was all a blur. Wilkinson was holding Waffle’s leash when the attack happened.

“Josh was trying to push the dog off of waffles, and as he did that it grabbed on to his arm,” said Bieri.

Wilkinson, who has seven years of mixed martial arts training, was able to react quickly and tackle the dog and hold it down until its owner ran outside to help, according to Bieri.

"I figured if I pushed him off he would chill out for a second or something. But he didn't. He bit my arm, and thankfully Samson was there,” said Wilkinson.

Bieri called 911, and medics arrived on the scene to help Wilkinson with the bite on his arm.

In a statement to CTV News, the Regina Humane Society confirmed Animal Protection Officers and the Regina Police Service responded to the report of an aggressive dog and bit situation.

“Upon investigation and with agreement and approval of all parties involved, the animal was euthanized.”

Bieri and Wilkinson were not sure about the breed of the aggressive dog, but this was not the first time it had been aggressive towards them.

“I love dogs so much, I hate to see any harm come to them. But in the same note it's been really good for us,” said Wilkinson.

Based on a report by Stefanie Davis