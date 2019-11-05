REGINA -- A Regina man, 23, is facing 25 charges related to a vehicle roll-over that happened early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m. a stolen vehicle rolled from the southbound lane of Albert Street North. According to Regina police, the vehicle was speeding when it hit the ditch and rolled multiple times, causing damage to the vehicle and a fence. The two occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested and taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Michael Mezaros, 23, is facing 25 charges including dangerous driving causing bodily harm, drive while prohibited, two counts of possession of meth and cocaine. And 12 counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition.