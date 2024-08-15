Regina man faces attempted murder charge in connection to June assault

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a bladed weapon assault in late June, according to Regina police.

Following an investigation, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) found and arrested a 33-year-old man on the 2900 block of 13th Avenue on July 28.

At the time of his arrest, the accused was in possession of a bladed weapon, police said.

As a result, the man was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

The assault at the centre of the incident was reported on the night of June 28.

At around 11:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of 5th Avenue for the report of a weapons offence.

Officers found a man had been assaulted and was suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect had fled the scene.

RPS would later release photos of the suspect in the days following the assault.

The accused made his first appearance in provincial court on July 29.