Regina man faces several charges in gas station theft

A Regina man is facing several charges after stealing from a gas station on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a gas bar on the 4400 block of Rochdale Boulevard for the report of a theft around 7 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said a man had gone into the store, took merchandise, and left. The man pulled out a knife and left the store after staff confronted him.

Later that night, around 11:55 p.m., officers located a man on the 3900 block of Rochdale Boulevard that matched the description from the theft earlier in the night. He was arrested and a search revealed a knife.

Police said the man was taken to cells and they discovered he was breaching the conditions of two release orders. It was also determined that he gave police a fake name.

The 30-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, shoplifting under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

He made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday morning.