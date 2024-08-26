Regina man faces several charges in gas station theft

REGINA
Regina

    A Regina Police Service can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A Regina man is facing several charges after stealing from a gas station on Sunday night.

    Officers were called to a gas bar on the 4400 block of Rochdale Boulevard for the report of a theft around 7 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Police said a man had gone into the store, took merchandise, and left. The man pulled out a knife and left the store after staff confronted him.

    Later that night, around 11:55 p.m., officers located a man on the 3900 block of Rochdale Boulevard that matched the description from the theft earlier in the night. He was arrested and a search revealed a knife.

    Police said the man was taken to cells and they discovered he was breaching the conditions of two release orders. It was also determined that he gave police a fake name.

    The 30-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, shoplifting under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

    He made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday morning.

