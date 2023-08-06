Regina man faces weapons charges after police find concealed shotgun

A Regina man is facing weapons charges following a police investigation into a suspicious person.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the 1600 block of Badham Boulevard after a suspicious person was reported in the area, according to a news release.

Police arrived and spoke to a man and found a shotgun in the man’s backpack.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The man – a 36-year-old from Regina – faces three charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The man will make his first appearance in Regina provincial court on Aug. 8.